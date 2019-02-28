KMC demolishes 4 marriage lawns

The anti-encroachments department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) led by its senior director Bashir Siddiqui demolished four marriage lawns in its action against encroachments.

The action was taken in Azimpura from Mohammed Pur to Shah Faisal and Wireless gate to Jamia Millia during which four marriage lawns, said a statement on Wednesday.

Many hotels, cabins and other illegal structures were also removed by the anti-encroachments staff with the help of heavy machinery during anti-encroachment activity.—APP

