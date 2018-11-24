KMC demolished 1,194 illegal shops in six days

The Anti-Encroachment cell of the Karachi Metropolitan (KMC) on Saturday stated in its report that 1,194 illegal shops were demolished in different districts of the city during last six days.

The report in this regard was sent to commissioner Karachi. The report stated that Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar and municipal commissioner supervised the anti-encroachment operation in all six districts of the city.

It said that 1,194 shops were razed on eight different spots of the city. The report added that the operation would continue until demolition of all illegally-built shops.

In its last report to commissioner Karachi, the KMC had said as many as 2500 shops were razed at Empress Market and its adjoining Daudpota Road during the anti-encroachment drive between November 5 and November 15.

Similarly, 480 illegal shops were demolished in the city’s Sohrab Goth Area. While 150 shops at Sarmad Shaheed Road were also bulldozed.

The KMC report said encroachments were also demolished at Zebun Nisa Street, Abdullah Haroon Road, Tipu Sultan Road and similar other streets housing several illegal shops and constructions.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held at the apex court’s Karachi Registry on Saturday to review implementation of court orders regarding removal of illegal shops and encroachments across the city.

The meeting was chaired by acting Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

Director general Karachi Development Authority stated in report before the court that anti-encroachment team got vacated over 5,000 illegally occupied plots.

“We want to see the city as clean and green like it used to be in the past,” said the acting CJP. He also ordered expediting work for restoration for tram and circular railway in the city.

Justice Gulzar said operation should continue with pace in all areas including cantonment and DHA.

