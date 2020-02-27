KMC defers operation against encroachment

City Reporter The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has deferred its anti-encroachment operation to take back the amenity land of Hill Park encroached with illegal construction of bungalows. Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani has directed the anti-encroachment cell KMC to defer the demolition, which was scheduled on Thursday. Bashir Siddiqui, senior director of the department, said that the department had decided to demolish four bungalows on the encroached land and the anti-encroachment cell had completed preparations for the anti-encroachment operation to free the amenity land from the illegal occupation. He said that the eviction notices were pasted on outside wall all four bungalows on February 21, warning occupants to vacate the houses. The Commissioner Karachi has sought a few days delay of the operation fearing there are more structures built then four bungalows, Bashir Siddiqui further said.The Commissioner will inform the supreme court the reasons to defer the anti-encroachment operation at the place. It is to be mentioned here that there is a 2,000 square yard land at the slope of the Hill Park where these bungalows are constructed. According to officials, the land value in the area is very high and the cost of one bungalow estimated in over Rs 300 million.