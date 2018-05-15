KMC Council approves various resolutions

Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar presided over a general meeting of the council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) which was held in the council hall of the KMC Building on Monday.

The council gave approval of various resolutions during its proceedings out of which two were approved unanimously and 11 were approved with majority votes, said a statement on Monday.

Another resolution about allocation of funds for union committees was recommended to the finance committee of the council for further consideration on this matter. Before this the council ratified proceedings of its previous meeting.

The mayor on this occasion demanded the utility services providers to refrain from load shedding and short supply of water to citizens during coming month of Ramazan.

He said KWSB should depute such staff on its installation which could perform its duty honestly.

The council expressed its concern over persistent power breakdowns of electricity in city during hot weather.

The council gave approval of the up-gradation of post of telephone operators and telephone technicians from BPS-7 and BPS-9 to BPS-11 and BPS-15 and also sanctioned the allocation of Rs10,000 Imprest Account for Sr. Director Estate KMC and Rs20,000 Imprest Account for Sr. Director Anti Encroachments.

The council also gave approval of the contract for slaughtering in North Karachi Slaughter House for 2017-18 and increase in the rate of entry fee for Karachi Zoo, Landhi Korangi Zoo and Safari Park.

The council also gave approval of a resolution through which the services of director KMC council department Ghufran Ahmed was appreciated..—APP

