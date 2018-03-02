KMC Council approves three resolutions

The general meeting of the council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) held in the council hall of KMC Building on Wednesday.

Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar presided over the meeting during which three resolutions were passed with majority votes, said a press release. These include a resolution in which the Government of Sindh has been asked to increase the union council’s fund from 200,000 to 600,000, so that the councils could perform daily routine works and solve the problems of citizens.

In another resolution the contract of recovery of charged parking fee on 27 different locations for year 2018 was approved and the council gave approval of the surrender of grant in aid amount of Rs 10 Lac from budget head no. V-A1-5(i) and its re-appropriation in the budget head No.V-E-5(iii) for purchase of chemicals and medicines for City Sports Complex, KMC.

The Mayor on this occasion said the elected representatives were making efforts to solve the city problems and improvement being made in the affairs of various departments.

The Mayor said the resolution for enhancement in the union councils funds will now be sent to the provincial government for further action.—APP

