KMC Council approves six resolutions

The council of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation during its meeting held on Thursday unanimously approved six different resolutions whereas two other resolutions were deleted from the proceedings and a resolution was sent to the concerned department for suggestions.

The meeting was presided over by the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar in the Council Hall of KMC Building, said a statement.

The council through a resolution appealed to the Government of Pakistan and the higher judiciary that the people residing in those residential places which are being demolished due to the encroachments established illegally under the Supreme Court ruling may be provided justice as these people have spent all their money in such properties and they also have the documents and utility bills therefore they may be exempted from this decision.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar ask the chairman of legal affairs committee of the council to take this matter to the court alongwith the council members on humanitarian basis so that these people could be provided with some relief.

The resolution moved by Arif Khan Advocate, AmanKhan Afridi, hanif Surti, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Karamullah Waqasi, Engineer Amir and Nawazul haq also commented on this resolution and said that this council fully agreed with the court’s ruling against illegal encroachments established in the city and also want to end the china cutting, however the poor and middle class people who were suffering due to this may be provided some relief or alternate place for their family to live.

In the meeting through two identical resolutions which were approved unanimously council members condemned the US President Donald Trump’s decision of accepting Bait-ul-Maqdas as capital of Israel.

The resolution was moved by Junaid Mukati. Tehsin Abidi also expressed her views on this resolution and said that we should also condemn those in our home land who patronize the terrorist activities and involved in murder of innocent people.

Through another unanimously passed resolution it was approved that Mayor Karachi would call meeting with the KWSB officials and the M.D KWSB and other representatives would be asked to come in the council and give answers to the queries of the members and also give details of the water and sewerage distribution lines required in the city.

The council through an other resolutions condemned the Quetta Church Attack and observed one minute silence for those who killed in this incident. By-laws of Information Technology department were also approved through a resolution in the meeting.—APP

Related