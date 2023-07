KARACHI – Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday announced a public holiday on July 11 on account of annual Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA).

All KMC supervised offices/locations will remain closed on July 11.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori will inaugurate the urs festivities.

Mefil-e-Sama, Naat competition will be part of the three-day Urs celebrations concluding on July 13.