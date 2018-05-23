KMBL’s effective livestock loan products nourishing the sector

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Islamabad

Livestock sector plays an important role in the agro-based economy of Pakistan. It is highly labour-intensive and involves a large segment of rural work force. Being a sub-sector of Pakistan’s agriculture sector, livestock contributes approximately 56% of value addition and nearly 11% to the gross domestic product (GDP).

Livestock is an important component of rural agriculture in Pakistan, because the animals are not only used for ploughing and transport, but also fulfill household needs for dairy products like milk, butter and yoghurt.

To establish modern, state-of-the-art livestock farms, one needs huge capital investments in comparison to crops. The absence of credit disbursement to small and medium-scale farmers limits their involvement in the commercialization of livestock production.

This is where microfinance plays a crucial role, as it has helped several low-income individuals achieve monetary support for their entrepreneurial endeavours. The microfinance sector is considered a tool for poverty alleviation. Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL), being the first and the largest microfinance bank in Pakistan, has successfully demonstrated the ability of microfinance products in improving the lives of population at grass root level.

Lives of many individuals have changed for better with KMBL’s loan facilities for micro-enterprises including small farmers and livestock owners. Imran Hussain from Madina Town, Jhelum had been running a dairy farm for nine years but had marginal revenues. He saw potential to increase sales through increased milk supply but did not have sufficient funds to invest in the purchase of additional animals. With a loan from Khushhali Microfinance Bank, he bought more animals and benefitted from a drastic increase in monthly revenue. Now in his third loan cycle, Imran has investment funds to diversify his business and start the rearing of animals for sale and purchase.

Another livestock owner, Muhammad Arshad from Muslim Town, Jhelum, shares his experience of taking loan from Khushhali Microfinance Bank. He invested the loan amount in the purchase of new animals. With increased revenue from milk sales, he was able to improve the quality of life for his family as well as managed to save enough to renovate his dairy farm. Access to finance for investment enabled these livestock owners to transform the way they used to earn their bread and butter.

Khushhali bank’s loan had an immense positive impact on their life and they are grateful for all the support lent by the bank. With the bank’s Micro Credit facility both were able to increase the number of cattle and the volume of business substantially.

These loan products, designed to increase financial inclusion, aim to enable farmers to invest in their business with the freedom to make beneficial business decisions and improve their income and living standard.

The benefits of financial inclusion are not only significant for individuals but also for economies. Khushhali bank is creating a whole new world of possibilities for the financial services sector.