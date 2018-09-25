KMBL partnered with Greenlight Planet

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL), Pakistan’s largest microfinance bank, has partnered with Greenlight Planet, a global leader in solar home energy products. The partnership looks to address Pakistan’s energy consumption needs in a sustainable manner, as KMBL will now offer Greenlight Planet’s Sun KingTM range of Solar Home Systems and Lighting Solutions on easy installments to its customers.

The MoU has been facilitated by IFC under their Lighting Pakistan Program. IFC introduced their Associate Greenlight Planet and their country distributor to Khushhalibank to facilitate financing options for quality verified solar lighting solutions at a consumer level. Lighting Pakistan Program will also provide support in consumer awareness campaigns, trainings and market intelligence.

Talking about the accord, President KMBL, Ghalib Nishtar said, “Khushhali Microfinance Bank is collaborating with Greenlight Planet to facilitate the provision of Sun KingTM range of transformational solar products for underserved customers and address energy issues of masses living in far-flung areas with a particular focus on off-grid areas. This move will also positively impact the livelihoods of people in these areas.”

“We are looking forward to expand Greenlight Planet’s footprint across Sindh and enable affordable, clean and reliable Sun King ™ branded off-grid solar solutions for our customers,” he further added.

Tariq Zaman, Global Partnerships Manager, Greenlight Planet said on the occasion, “This partnership marks a significant step towards using sustainable, clean energy to power Pakistan. Our endeavor will be to provide more sophisticated products across villages through continuous research and innovation based on consumer insights and customer engagement initiatives.”

