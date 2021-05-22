Klopp urges Liverpool to grab chance of ‘top finish’

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s bid to qualify for the Champions League is “in our hands” as they seek to end a disappointing season on a high by finishing in the Premier League’s top four.

The deposed champions are battling with Chelsea and Leicester for the two remaining slots in next season’s Champions League, with Manchester City and Manchester United already assured of qualification.

Klopp’s men are level with Leicester on 66 points but their goal difference is superior, meaning all the Reds have to do at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday is match the Foxes’ result against Tottenham.

Third-placed Chelsea, one point clear of Liverpool and Leicester, travel to face mid-table Aston Villa. In mid-March Liverpool were eight points adrift of fourth place but they have taken 23 points from the past 27 available and are unbeaten in nine games.

“We just found stability, created confidence again or got it back, and scored goals in the right moments and conceded less, let me say it like this,” Klopp said on Friday.—AP