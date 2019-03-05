KLF concludes on a high note

Staff Reporter

The third and last day of the Karachi Literature Festival drew a very large number of people. Since it was a Sunday, the event received an overwhelming response with booklovers flocking to the venue in droves.

The successful 10th edition of KLF was organized by Oxford University Press (Pakistan) under the leadership of its Managing Director Arshad Saeed Husain. The KLF Organizing team and Advisory Board had put in great efforts to make the 10th KLF a resounding success, considering that there was huge pressure on them to accommodate so much in such a short time.

From several book launchings every day to panel discussions on thought-provoking subjects, documentary screenings, talks, and presentations, there was something for everyone at the KLF. The Urdu, Sindhi and English languages were also adequately represented.

The books launched on the third day of the Festival were: ‘The Economy of Modern Sindh’ by Dr. Ishrat Husain, Aijaz A. Qureshi and Nadeem Hussain. Dr. Ishrat Husain and Shamshad Akhtar discussed the book while the Moderator was Aijaz A. Qureshi. The Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah launched the book. The book ‘No Fortunes to Tell’ by Harris Khalique triggered a conversation between Bilal Zahoor and Harris Khalique ‘Rethinking Pakistan: A 21st Century Perspectives’, edited by Bilal Zahoor and Raza Rumi, was discussed by Bilal Zahoor, Erum Sattar, I. A. Rehman and Nadeem Farooq Paracha. The Moderator was Mubashir Zaidi. The book ‘Pakistan’s Radioactive Decade: An Informal Cultural History of the 1970s’, which has been edited by Niilofur Farrukh, Amin Gulgee, and John McCarry, was discussed by Amin Gulgee, Khusro Mumtaz, Aquila Ismail and Taimur Suri while the Moderator was Niilofur Farrukh. At the launch of the book ‘Sindhi Adab: Aik Mukhtasar Tareekh’ by Attiya Dawood, the speakers included Attiya Dawood, Amar Sindhu, Shah Muhammad Pirzada and Yasmeen Hameed while the Moderator was Arfana Mallah.

One of the highlights of the event was the Master Performer Zia Mohyeddin reading from the works of the Master Humorist Mushtaq Ahmad Yusufi.

There was a session titled “Is Today’s Media Informing Society or Dumbing it Down?’ Participants were Ghazanfar Hashmi, Shaheen Salahuddin, Huma Baqai, and Ghazi Salahuddin. The Moderator was Wusatullah Khan. A discussion on ‘TV Drama: Rise and Fall’ featured Kaif Ghaznavi, Saif Hasan and Azra Moheyuddin while the Moderator was Khaled Anam. Anwar Maqsood delivered a talk titled ‘Kuch Bhi’ in his inimitable style. Then there was ‘Aik Shaam Amar Jaleel kay Naam’ which was moderated by Noorul Huda Shah.

