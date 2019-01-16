KKF sold two plots in Punjab, reveals money laundering probe

Karachi

Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Khidmat-i-Khalq Foundation (KKF) sold two plots worth over Rs60 million in Punjab, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sources said on Wednesday.

The latest revelation comes as a probe continues in a money laundering case against KKF. FIA sources said, “Two plots owned by KKF in Multan and Lahore were sold while investigation was under way. Letters have been written to commissioners Multan and Lahore seeking details of the sales and of those who purchased the plots.”

“The plots were not sold in a legal manner. As per the law, KKF properties cannot be sold without permission of organisers,” the sources added. The KKF owned four plots in Multan and Lahore and the worth of those sold is over Rs60 million, the sources further said.

“KKF still owns two plots in Multan and Lahore,” they added. Further, the FIA has suggested the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department to immediately ban the transfer of vehicles owned by KKF.

“The recommendation for the ban has been made on the illegal transfer of cars owned by the KKF,” sources said. “KKF’s cars were bought by members of the foundation in the names of their relatives and there are reports of them being sold,” they added. “There has also been embezzlement in KKF funds. Members of the foundation transferred the money from KKF’s accounts to their relatives and saving certificates were also made for the money that was transferred,” the sources further said. Dr Mazharul Haq Kakakhel, head of anti-terrorism wing Islamabad, is supervising the investigation of the case.—INP

