KJ: Darker face of India

Kulbhushan Jadhav (KJ), the most famous person of 2016 was an Indian “Spy” arrested in March 2016 in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. He was a RAW agent and he also admitted of being an Indian spy and a naval officer. Pakistan has also released video of his confession statement in which he admitted that he was involved in mass murders and destruction of property.

According to Pakistan Army Act 1923, he was sentenced to death by Field General Court Martial on 10th Apr 2017. The sentence was confirmed by Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif added that Pakistan will allow no concession to the elements who threatened our security and stability, from either inside the country or from across the border. On the other hand, India is making strenuous efforts to save his spy agent without realising that he is responsible for the killing of a large number of innocent souls. Is it not the darker face of India?

As KJ’s case is finally coming up for hearing on 18 February, it is hoped that the legal team, which is contesting Pakistan’s case, would fight the case diligently to send a signal to the outside world that Pakistan is not free for all and any attempt aimed at sabotaging its security would be dealt with an iron hand.

MAEMUNA SADAF

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp