Kiyani for making FGPC as state-of-the-art hospital

Staff Reporter

Minister of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Aamer Mehmood Kiyani Monday visited Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital to review the service delivery system of the hospital.

He directed the hospital staff to ensure their attendance and issued directives to ensure immediate improvements in mother and neonatal healthcare services and convert it into a state-of-the-art facility.

He asked the hospital management to ensure provision of best treatment facilities to the patients.

He also asked the hospital management to ensure availability of medicines at hospital besides taking special care of those patients admitted at emergency ward of the hospital.

The minister also visited emergency and different wards of the hospital and expressed zero tolerance for any sort of negligence.

He highlighted the need to ensure upgradation of medication and intensive care units. He directed that all pending projects of the hospital should be completed within a set time frame.

The minister also expressed his concern over state of cleanliness in the hospital.

He said the federal government is issuing health cards to all eligible households and approximately more than 25 million deserving people will be benefiting from it.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the federal government is giving extra attention to health and education. People will avail the improved health services in Naya Pakistan, he added.

