Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana’s niece, marries 62 year old billionaire

Lady Kitty Spencer and her new billionaire tycoon husband Michael Lewis enjoyed a champagne toast at their extravagant wedding celebration in Italy, surrounded by her friends. Princess Diana’s niece, 30, has been in the country with friends for the last week, preparing for her wedding to the 62-year-old multi-millionaire, who is five years older than her father Charles Spencer.

Princess Diana’s niece said ‘I do’ at the Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, a beautiful country mansion with vistas towards Rome,

The 30-year-old bride was seen in a high-necked Victorian-inspired lace gown by favorite designer Dolce & Gabbana, which had fashionable puff sleeves and a cinched waist for the occasion.

Meanwhile, she pulled her hair back into a low bun and wore a long train for the event.

Her brothers Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and Samuel Aitken escorted their sister down the aisle.

Prince William and Harry’s younger cousin changed into a second gown with short sleeves, pink floral embellishments, and a flowing hemline, while her husband wore a sophisticated white tuxedo.

Michael and Kitty were joined by her twin sisters, Eliza and Amelia; Viscountess Emma Weymouth and her husband, the Marquess of Bath, Ceawlin Thynn; music singer Pixie Lott and her model boyfriend Oliver Cheshire; Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina; and Made in Chelsea star Mark Vandelli.

Mr. Lewis’s three adult children from a previous marriage, aged 62, were also there. Lady Kitty, 30, the oldest daughter of Diana’s brother Earl Spencer, is said to have established close bonds with her husband’s children, who were born in South Africa.

Following the ceremony, the couple could be seen celebrating their marriage on the villa’s balcony, surrounded by their closest friends and family.

