Kites confiscated in police raids

Rawalpindi

Police Saturday carried out an operation and confiscated 500 kites, six strings rolls while arrested three kites seller. According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhi police raided and held two kite sellers and confiscated 300 kites, 4 strings rolls and other material from their possession.

In another raid, Waris Khan police arrested a kite seller and recovered 200 kites and 2 string roll from his custody.

The CPO Israr Ahmed Khan said strict action would be taken against the violators.

He said ban on kite flying was strictly being implemented. He said Station House Officer would be responsible of kite flying in their beats. He directed the policemen to launch action against the violators without any discrimination.—APP