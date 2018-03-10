Kite string claims life; CM suspends DSP, SHO Sabzazar

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif taking notice of death of man due to kite string suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Station House Office (SHO) Sabzazar on Friday.

A man riding motorcycle along with his brother was passing through Sabzazar area of Lahore when a chemical coated kite string wrapped around his net and slit his throat resulting in his death.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif taking notice of the occurrence suspended DSP and SHO Sabzazar for slackness.

The CM said that he was deeply grieved over the sad demise and condoles with bereaved family.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the police authorities to ensure implementation of ban on kites flying, use of metallic kite string and strict action against the violators. —INP