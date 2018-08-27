Kite flying continues

Rawalpindi

Kite flying continued despite ban as City police is not taking action against the violators.

Kites can be seen on the sky in different localities including Waris Khan, Naz Cinema, College Road, Umer Road, Dhoke Khaba, Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Javed Colony and Chaman Zar.

Parents are worried, as it’s a dangerous sport and could endanger lives of their children.

City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Abbas said strict action would be taken against the Kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law. He said that ban on kite flying strictly implemented.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp