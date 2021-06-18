Kitchen lab inaugurated at PMAS-AAUR for Arid literacy school students

Staff Reporter Islamabad

A Kitchen Lab for the students of Aird Literacy School was Inaugurated at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Friday.

The purpose of this kitchen lab is to ensure the provision of food on a daily basis to the poor students studying in the Aird Literacy School.

This will also help to improve both the physical and nutritional development of the students.

The kitchen lab was set up in collaboration with German Gibbs Association under the supervision of the PMAS-AAUR department of Women Development Studies.

Vice Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman inaugurated the Kitchen Lab and also cut the cake.

He also distributed uniforms among the students of Aird Literacy School and appreciated all the charitable efforts under the supervision of Women Development Studies Center. Dr. Qaisara Parveen, Director, Women Development Studies Center, briefed the participants on all the welfare work being done for the betterment of students of Aired Literacy School.