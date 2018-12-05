Kissan Ittehad threatens to besiege assembly

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad committee continues with their protest today on the Multan road.

Participating farmers have also threatened to surround Punjab Assembly if their demands are not met.

According to reports, the protests of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Committee which commenced the preceding night over the issue of delay in the start of sugarcane crushing by sugar mills, are still underway as they have staged a sit-on Multan road Lahore today.

Furthermore, the protestors, while talking to reporters said that protest against the oppression of any sort is their right and the district government should not stop them from their right to protest.

Several vehicles have lined up on the road and traffic is piling up on the busy road.

The protestors also spent the last night on roads under the open sky. The protest call was given by Pakistan Kidsan Ittehad (PKI) President Choudhary Awar on Tuesday.

