Kishtwar shuts against Kashmir civilian killings

Srinagar

Kishtwar shuts against Kashmiri civilian killings in the State. Muslims in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir observed a complete shutdown to protest against the killing of civilians in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The call for the strike was issued by the Imam Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, Farooq Ahmed over the killing of five civilians in forces’ action on protesters near a gunfight site in Badigam village on Sunday.

Majority of business establishments owned by the Muslims remained closed across the district while public transport was largely off the roads.

However, work in government offices and banks remained unaffected due to the strike. Five civilians and as many militants were killed in Badigam on Sunday while another civilian injured in the forces’ action succumbed today, taking the toll to 11.—GK