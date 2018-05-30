Kishanganga dam violation of Indus Treaty

Bahawalpur

Anjuman Tajran leader, Chaudhary Abdul Hameed has said that construction of Kishanganga dam by India was sheer violation of Indus Water Treaty inked by the two countries- Pakistan and India.

In a press release issued here, he said that construction of Kishanganga dam by India has triggered water dispute, damaging rights of Pakistan on water. “Already, Pakistan and India had reached agreement named after Indus Water Treaty and rights of the two countries on water passing through their territories had been set,” he said, adding that then why India violated Indus Water Treaty by constructing Kishanganga dam.—APP