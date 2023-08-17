Khushpur Kisan Haveli organized a ceremony regarding Independence Day in which former advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan Dr. Paul Bhatti and Chairman All Pakistan Minorities Alliance, former Minister of Textiles Rana Farooq Ahmed, Shahjahan Michael Bhatti Chairman Kisan Dost Haveli were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Paul Bhatti, the former advisor to the Prime Minister, said that our ancestors have an important role in the country, which will be remembered in history, the nation should play its role in staying united in Pakistan. Dr. Paul Bhatti also vowed to continue the development projects in Khushpur. In his address, he said that all the patriots are involved in the development of the country. Everyone has an important role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Rana Farooq Ahmed said that in the development of Pakistan, the minorities living in Pakistan have gained this country after huge sacrifices. Christians also played a very important role in the field of education. At the end of the address, Dr. Paul Bhatti and Rana Farooq Ahmed thanked Chaudhry Shahjahan Michael Bhatti for organizing the event regarding the celebration day.