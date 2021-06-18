Kisan card: Farmers to get agri inputs on subsidised rates

Raza Naqvi Attock

Kisan card initiative to transform agriculture sector as this would enable farmers to get fertilisers, pesticides, seed varieties at highly subsidised price.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Asalm said this during Kisan Card distribution ceremony in Attock.

He said, Kisan card, a novel technological intervention set into motion by Prime Minister Imran Khan is actually a one-click single remedy to all troubles farming community had been facing since long.

The prime minister has triggered an agriculture revolution in the making, said Amin Aslam , “It would free farmers from multi-step verification processes for subsidies making these accessible in a single step,” he said.