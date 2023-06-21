CSS or Central Superior Services exam in Pakistan is known for its difficulty level and competitive nature but a girl from the country’s poorest district managed to crack the exam, and that’s without joining any coaching classes.

The highly esteemed exam conducted by the FPSC to recruit individuals for prestigious positions in civil services comprises extensive syllabus which demands a lot of effort to cover thoroughly.

The Pakistani state has ushered in greater opportunities for people from lower or middle classes to join elite services and there are several people from minorities who excelled in the field, and the latest to join the prestigious list is Kiran Khatri, a resident of Mithi in the Tharparkar district of Sindh.

A report shared by Independent Urdu covered Kiran’s Thar story as she made it to the inland revenue service after cracking CSS exam. Astonishingly, she becomes the first woman from the least developed region to pass the exam and etched her name in books for being the third Hindu girl from across Sindh to pass CSS.

The proud civil servant has plans to serve in law enforcement but she was chosen for the inland revenue sector. She will officially start her training in October this year. The hard-working girl completed her MBBS from Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences and even pursued her house job, besides working as a lecturer.

During his service in medicine, she encountered severe plights and that pushed her to compete in the CSS exam. She studied at home in Mithi and instead of joining coaching, she opted for online classes to learn.

Kiran hoped to inspire millions as she hailed from the region which is known for poverty, poor access to water, seasonal migration, and early marriages.