Kinza Hashmi and the group had a wild birthday celebration.

Kinza Hashmi, a Pakistani actress, recently celebrated her birthday with friends and professionals.

Kinza thoroughly enjoyed the celebration with her friends, and it was a happy and entertaining event. Kinza was the centre of attention the entire evening at the party, which was the ideal combination of glitz, refinement, and entertainment.

The actress wore a stunning bubble gum pink gown with sparkle that suited her natural makeup and distinctive mid-parted haircut beautifully. Throughout the event, which was attended by a number of famous people, including Aiman Khan, Saboor Aly, Mansha Pasha, Komal Meer, Shazia Wajahat, and Kinza’s husband Wajahat Rauf, she looked lovely and exuded elegance.

The celebration’s delight and enthusiasm are captured in the photos, which also feature Kinza, who appears beautiful and content while being surrounded by her pals. The party was brightened by her contagious smile and upbeat attitude, and the visitors couldn’t help but join in the fun.