Kinnow export up by 30pc

Sargodha

The export of Kinnow was registered 30 percent as compared to previous season. Citrus growers and processors have received best results of their produce, Director Citrus Research Institute Sargodha (CRIS) Muhammad Nawaz Maiken said Monday. He said that growers should consult with the CRIS for getting best results of their fruit farms.

He told this scribe that seedless kinnow was also introducing in the markets and next year its export would be made possible. He said over 385,000 metric ton kinnow had been exported till date while new flowers were also being observed on trees, adding that pruning was must to get best yield.

He added that international markets were demanding Pakistani citrus due to its quality and taste while there was dire need of attention to improve the quality of kinnow. CRIS experts were visiting the orchards for introducing modern techniques to farmers, adding that fruitful results could only be received after adopting required measures instructed by the citrus institute, he added.—APP