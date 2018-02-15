Kinnaird College Principal, deans condole Asma’s death

Staff Reporter

Principal Kinnaird College, Dr. Rukhsana David, deans of different facul-ties, teachers and students showed their deep sorrow and griefover the sad demise of national and international fame lawyer, social activist and Kinnaird College’s notable alumni Asma Jahangir.

The Kinnaird College expresses its deepest sympathies to the family of the departed soul and prays for her highest rank hereafter.

While acknowledging Asma Jahnagir’s political and social services, Prin-cipal Kinnaird College, Dr. Rukhsana Davidsaid that she has been a stu-dent of Kinnaird College in 1978. Being an outstanding student, she took active part in both academics and extra-curricular activities. She was an educated, brave and courageous woman who always raised her voice on social issues at different platforms.