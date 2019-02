Observer Report

Dubai

Liam Livingstone’s blistering 82-run knock helped Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by seven runs in their 2019 Pakistan Super League match at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The Kings opener’s 43-ball knock was central to his team posting a 184-run target for the Sultans, who could only muster 176 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

