Kings beat Zalmi by five wickets

Observer Report

Dubai

Karachi Kings recorded their second consecutive victory in the seventh Twenty20 match in the third edition of the Pakistan Super League defeating Peshawar Zalmi here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

Chasing 132, the Kings

completed the five-wicket win with two balls spare. Peshawar Zalmi has lost two of the three matches in the event.

Earlier, Dwayne Smith fought a lone battle to give some respectability to Peshawar Zalmi’s innings. Batting first after winning the toss, Peshawar Zalmi batsmen found it hard to score freely off accurate bowling attack from Karachi Kings.

However, it was Dwayne Smith who batted extremely well in a difficult situation and played a brave unbeaten innings of 71 from 51 balls with five sixes and four boundaries.