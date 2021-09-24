King Salman Relief Centre Provides Medical Oxygen Plants for Pakistani hospitals to Combat Covid-19

Kingdom’s efforts to support Pakistan are based on deep brotherly

relations between two countries: Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki

Staff Reporter

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre has provided medical aid and equipment to combat the Corona virus, including 18 oxygen generating Plants each one consisting of cylinder filling unit, an air compressor, and Oxygen generator, 360 Bedside and 5l oxygen concentrators to Pakistan.

This medical Aid will help the Ministry of Health in various provinces of Pakistan to combat this epidemic.

The ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, handed over medical equipment to the Ministry of Health in the presence of Dr. Khalid M. Al-Othmani the Director Ksrelief.

The ambassador stressed that the Kingdom’s efforts to support the Pakistani brothers came from the leadership’s keenness, may Allah preserve it, since the founding era, especially in such crises that the whole world is going through, and what the Kingdom is undoubtedly doing to Pakistan is a result of the deep brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries.

He prayed to Allah to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud and to make this work in the balance of their good deeds.