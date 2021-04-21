King Salman Relief Centre provides medical assistance to combat coronavirus

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (Ksrelief) has provided humanitarian and development aid to more than 59 countries over four continents.

With international, regional and local partners in place in recipient countries to implement our programs and initiatives, we have delivered assistance to millions of beneficiaries worldwide.

On the directive of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques to provide aid to combat the Corona virus to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, KSA is donating several medical items and equipment worth US$ 1.5 Million.

The 3rd wave of corona virus is badly affecting the people of Pakistan. This medical aid will help National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan to combat against this pandemic.

The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan stated that the Kingdom’s efforts in supporting Pakistani brethren came from the keenness of the leadership, may Allah protect it, since the era of the founder.

May Allah have mercy on him, especially in such crises that the whole world is going through and what the kingdom is doing for Pakistan is undoubtedly a result of the deep fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries.

He is distinguished by his strong relationship, calling on Allah to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and to make this work in the balance of their good deeds.