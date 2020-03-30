King Salman orders free treatment for corona patients

RIYADH King Salman has ordered free treatment be provided to all coronavirus patients in all government and private health facilities in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom’s health minister, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, announced the king’s order at a press conference in Riyadh on Monday and said it even included those in violation of residency laws, reports Arab News. Al-Rabiah said the royal order was borne out of the king’s keenness to put the health of citizens and residents first and to ensure the safety of all. The number of virus victims in Saudi Arabia reached 1,453 on Monday, with 8 confirmed deaths and 115 recoveries. Meanwhile, containment measures, including curfews and the closure of public places, were still in place on Monday across the Middle East, as coronavirus infections continue to emerge.