King Salman orders $1b to be invested into Pakistan

King Salman has issued a directive to invest $1 billion dollars into Pakistan, in confirmation of the Kingdom’s support for the country and its people, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The directive came during a telephone call between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Regional and international issues of common interest were also discussed during the call, reports Arab News.

Bhutto Zardari said on Twitter that he welcomed the investment in Pakistan and briefed his counterpart “on damages caused by unprecedented floods” in his country.

He added that he highly valued the solidarity expressed by Saudi Arabia and “all possible assistance” provided by the Kingdom.