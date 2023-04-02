King Salman invites ‘Nawaz, Shehbaz for Umrah’

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in a gesture of goodwill, has invited Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif — who is considered closer to the royal family — and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the kingdom to perform Umrah, well-placed sources revealed on Sunday.

According to the sources privy to the development, the three-time former prime minister who is in a self-imposed exile in London on medical grounds since November 2019 — along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other family members will depart for Saudi Arabia via a special plane on April 11.