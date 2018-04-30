King of comedy Munawar Zareef remembered

Lahore

The legend and king of comedy Munawar Zareef was remembered on his 41st death anniversary and the people belonging to all walks of life especially the showbiz people paid rich tributes the great actor. It has been 41 years, he left this world and multitude of fans but yet has not been forgotten and still lives as heartbeat of people.

Starring in over 300 films, Munawar was a noted actor of his time. Munawar Zareef was born on February 02, 1940 at Gujranwala and left us on April 29, 1976. His father was a government officer. Muhammad Munawar pursued a career in the entertainment industry under the pseudonym Munawar Zarif, after his brother Zarif passed away in his prime age. Hence, Muhummad Munawar became Munawar Zareef.

Whenever Munawar Zareef used to star in a film, film enthusiasts could not hold back their uncontrollable laughter at his comedic portrayals. Each film that starred Munawar was laced with his trademark hilarious performances, which drew delightful praises and felicitations from admirers. His fans named him ‘Shehenshah-i-Zarafat’ or the ‘King of Humor’.

Owing to his brilliance and acting skills, Zareef was able to carve out a place for himself among the numerous comedians who were quite popular in the Pakistani film industry at the time. Munawar Zareef was the leading comedian and actor at a time when the industry had famous comedians such as Nirala, Sultan Khosat, M.Ismail, Zulfi, Khalifa Nazir and Diljeet Mirza. With a film career spanning 16 years, Munawar Zareef starred in 300 Urdu and Punjabi films.—INP