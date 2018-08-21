King Kohli reigns over England in third Test

Nottingham

India captain Virat Kohli´s second century of the series strengthened his side´s iron grip on the third Test against England at Trent Bridge on Monday.

Kohli, who fell for 97 in India´s first innings, top-scored with 103 as the tourists, looking to bounce back from 2-0 down in a five-match contest, piled up a total of 352 for seven declared. That left England needing a mammoth 521 for victory, albeit with more than two days to get the runs.

But no side have made more to win in the fourth innings of a Test than the West Indies´ 418 for seven against Australia at St John´s, Antigua, in 2003.

Kohli´s declaration left England with an awkward nine overs in which to bat.

But Alastair Cook (nine not out) and Keaton Jennings (13 not out) took them to a close score of 23 without loss.

India resumed Monday on 124 for two, already 292 runs in front, with Cheteshwar Pujara 33 not out and Kohli unbeaten on eight. They could dictate terms after skittling England out for 161, with paceman Hardik Pandya taking a stunning five for 28 in six overs.As well as batting collapse, another longstanding problem for England has been their catching and they floored their fifth chance this match when second slip Jos Buttler, a wicket-keeper by trade, grassed a left-handed opportunity when Pujara, on 40, edged James Anderson.

