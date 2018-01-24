King invited to Kuwait hosted rebuild Iraq event

Amman

His Majesty King Abdullah received an official Iraqi invitation to participate in the Kuwait-hosted conference on reconstructing Iraq on February 12-14, a Royal Court statement said.

During a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi’s special envoy, chief of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service Mustafa Kadhimi, His Majesty stressed Jordan’s support for Iraq to achieve stability, unity and the efforts exerted by the Iraqi government to achieve development and build a bitter future for its people.

The international event will focus on rebuilding the parts of Iraq devastated by the war against the Daesh terror group, the state-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi last month declared victory in the war against the militants, who controlled as much as a third of Iraq’s territory three years ago.

Iraq needs at least $100 billion in assistance to rebuild homes, businesses and infrastructure including oil and telecommunications facilities, KUNA said.—Agencies