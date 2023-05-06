King Charles III crowned as UK’s new monarch in country’s first coronation in 70 years

LONDON – United Kingdom’s King Charles III has been crowned in a massive royal event that was witnessed by world leaders at London’s Westminster Abbey while a large number of Britons arrived in central London despite the downpour.

The septuagenarian royal family member becomes the 40th reigning person to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, where Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St Edward’s crown on his head.

As hundreds witnessed the coronation event physically, millions across the globe watched the historic event online as world media covered the event. The once-in-generation ceremony followed a traditional suit.

King Charles took the Oath which was broadcasted around the world as Britain enters a new era. In his prayer, King asked to be a blessing to people of every faith and conviction. He was presented with the coronation regalia, including the royal Robe and Stole.

Donning the crown, King Charles was spotted sitting on the throne, after which Archbishop invited members to recite a pledge of allegiance to the new monarch. The coronation was seen as a symbol of the restoration of the monarchy after the tumultuous period of the Commonwealth and the Interregnum, and it helped to establish Charles II’s legitimacy as the rightful king of England.

Earlier in the day, King and Queen arrived at Westminster Abbey in a eye-catching coach drawn by six horses, while Household Cavalry escorted the monarch. They take a stroll to the long aisle wearing significant robes.

Let it be known, Charles’s coronation also garnered anti-monarchy demonstrations, with a small number of protesters arrested in central London on Saturday morning before the event began.

Charles takes over the throne after waiting for decades as his mother, Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last in September last year.