King Charles III coronation: PM Shehbaz set to visit UK next week

The United Kingdom’s Foreign Office announced on Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would travel there the following week to see King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation on May 6.

Premier Shehbaz will also attend a gathering of Commonwealth leaders on May 5 in London, it was noted.

The premier is also anticipated to meet separately with leaders taking part in the festivities.

According to the FO, relations between Pakistan and the UK date back many years and are firmly rooted in the vibrant Pakistani-British community.

“We see the British monarch and the royal family as friends of Pakistan and its people and look forward to further strengthening ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom,” the statement read.

Eight months after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles III would be formally crowned king in a sombre religious ceremony the following month.

The elaborate coronation that will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey is the first to be held in Britain in 70 years and just the second to be shown on television.

Since King William I’s coronation in 1066, Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the church in the heart of London.

Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen.

Charles and Camilla’s grandchildren will take part in the ceremony, watched by more than 2,000 invited dignitaries — a quarter of those in attendance in 1953.

He reigns as king in 14 Commonwealth nations in addition to the UK, like as Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.