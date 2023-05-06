King Charles’ Coronation; Pictures and videos of moments you might have missed

LONDON – Britain’s King Charles III on Saturday crowned in a grand royal event that was witnessed by world leaders at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Top leaders congratulated and paid tribute to King Charles III and Queen Camilla after the Coronation becomes the topic of the day and was widely covered by world media.

From Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to French President Emmanuel Macron, several leaders personally attended the massive ceremony.

As hundreds flocked to London to watch the Coronation, here’s a glimpse of historic moments from today’s event.

😍 On a scale not seen on the streets of London for 70 years, the #Coronation Procession made its way from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/mgnfgivcBA — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2023

Just for the Naysayers who think they are doing anything with the stupid "abolishthemonarchy" or "notmyking" hashtags: This is Great Britain🇬🇧this is Real life🇬🇧this is the Power of the Monarchy in 2023🇬🇧😎🎻#Coronation #GodSaveTheKing pic.twitter.com/aGWSNazCZW — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) May 6, 2023

“Three cheers for His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen!”#Coronation pic.twitter.com/cS8fdBOurh — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) May 6, 2023

Coronation flypast: This was the view of #London from our aircraft this afternoon. The #RedArrows were honoured to join others from across the Royal Air Force and Armed Forces taking part in celebrations marking the Coronation of Their Majesties the King and Queen. #Coronation pic.twitter.com/MaDRTQ1gjr — Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) May 6, 2023

The largest ceremonial operation for 70 years. A spectacular display of military precision and professionalism for Their Majesties. Thank you to all the Armed Forces personnel who made it a success. pic.twitter.com/GZ86jkIRiS — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 6, 2023

Gun salutes fired out across the nation today to celebrate the #Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort. Find out where they took place: https://t.co/41wPcThYlU pic.twitter.com/HZV2siEDVk — British Army 🇬🇧 (@BritishArmy) May 6, 2023

This Gospel book, used at the Coronation, is older than the United Kingdom, older than the Crown itself ✝️ #Coronation pic.twitter.com/xBZJBU7Q3d — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) May 6, 2023

Lovely photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the #Coronation pic.twitter.com/IeGDXEOoyG — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) May 6, 2023

Of course Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in Red, White and Blue 🇬🇧👑#Coronation pic.twitter.com/SybdNzMoFK — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) May 6, 2023

This photo of The Princess of Wales is GORGEOUS!#coronation 📸: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/ij2nEcdi77 — Isa (@isaguor) May 6, 2023

What. A. Day. Thank you to everyone who made it happen #Coronation pic.twitter.com/qaYFXSjjli — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2023