King Abdullah II backs idea of ‘Middle East NATO’

King Abdullah II of Jordan said he supports the idea of a Middle East military alliance built on the same lines as NATO.

Speaking to CNBC’s Hadley Gamble, the king said such a grouping could work with like-minded countries, but stressed its mission statement would need to be clear from the outset.

“I’d like to see more countries in the area come into that mix. I would be one of the first people that would endorse a Middle East NATO,” Abdullah said. “The mission statement has to be very, very clear. Otherwise, it confuses everybody,” he added.