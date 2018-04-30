Kimihide Ando says medal will further help him befriend Pakistanis

Japan embassy celebrates Sitara-e-Pakistan for its national

Zubair Qureshi

Clad in Pakistan’s national dress, shalwar kameez and waist coat adorned with spectacular medal Sitara-i-Pakistan, Japan’s citizen and CEO of the world-famed automobile company Mitsubishi Corporation Pakistan, Mr Kimihide Ando looked more ‘Pakistani’ than many Pakistanis at a reception hosted by the Ambassador of Japan Takashi Kurai and his wife Mrs Takashi Kurai at their residence. Takashi Kurai had hosted the reception to celebrate conferment of “Sitara-i- Pakistan” upon Mr. Kimihide Ando by the Government of Pakistan last month i.e. on March 23, 2018.

The event was a reflection of Pak-Japan deep bond of friendship and bilateral relations as Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Mr. Yamazaki had come all the way from Japan to cheer the special moment for Mr Ando and his wife who was also present there.

Ando who has surprisingly adopted many Pakistani habits of embracing friends, laughing heartily and above all praising his wife thanked the ambassador for hosting the reception to celebrate the conferment of Sitara-i-Pakistan upon him by the government of Pakistan. He said since he had been living in Pakistan for the last 13 years, during all this while, he had a wonderful opportunity to interact and work with people during his stay in Pakistan. I have found them very friendly, caring and above all their love and regard for Japan’s people is above bound. Pakistani people and its business community have strengthened my confidence in Pakistan, said he. He also thanked his wife for standing by him all the time reaffirming his belief in the wonderful people and the country he was working in. She is my great support and the medal in fact belongs to her, he said. The medal he said would go a long way in further discovering the joint business ventures between the two countries and achieve the noble goal of poverty alleviation.

Ambassador Kurai in his speech congratulated Ando for receiving the coveted award of Sitara-i-Pakistan which he said was the result of Ando’s passionate and selfless dedication towards exploring and advancing the business opportunities in Pakistan.