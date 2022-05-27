Kimi Raikkonen is returning to racing for a one-off event in NASCAR.

The 2007 Formula 1 World Champion will make his Cup Series debut at Watkins Glen in October.

The Fin will be behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Team Trackhouse, which is owned by ex-racer Justin Marks and singer Pitbull, for the NASCAR Cup road course race at the ex-F1 venue in the United States on August 21.

Kimi Raikkonen will be driving the new No. 91 car as part of Trackhouse’s Project91 with an initiative designed to further the reach of the sport by bringing in more international drivers to NASCAR, especially from F1 and MotoGP.

It will not be his first foray into the NASCAR world as he has raced in NASCAR twice before, both at Charlotte Speedway in 2011.

Raikkonen spent 19 seasons in F1 registering 21 wins and taking 103 podiums.

He retired from F1 after the 2021 season with Alfa Romeo with Zhou Guanyu replacing him on the team.

“I wasn’t looking to race again, but Justin came to my home in Switzerland and convinced me how serious he was about putting together a topnotch program,” Raikkonen said in a news release Thursday. “This will be fun, but it’s something I will take very seriously. I know how competitive the NASCAR Cup Series is and it will be a big challenge.”