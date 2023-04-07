Kim Kardashian, North West’s TikTok account gets banned

North West and Kim Kardashian’s joint TikTok account was unexpectedly shut down.

The entrepreneur and reality television personality is highly active on social media.

Kim occasionally shares snippets of her personal and professional lives with her millions of fans and followers on websites like Instagram and TikTok.

With her oldest daughter North West, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, the 42-year-old founder of SKIMS would also capitalise on trends and upload reels and TikToks. But as of right now, it appears that Kim and North’s combined TikTok account was unceremoniously banned.

The combined TikTok account of North West and Kim Kardashian is no longer active. The account does not come up when one looks for it on the platform. Google search reports that it “Can’t find this account” while searching for the account. On the other hand, the TikTok mobile app searches for the account and reports that it has been banned.

On April 6, a number of publications revealed that the account has been banned, albeit the reason why is still unknown.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s account, however, is still active on the platform. She hasn’t yet given any information on the likely cause of the band’s abrupt appearance, though.

The account has been in the news before, but this is not the first time. Kanye West had made it clear that he disapproved of his daughter North West using the platform and maintaining an active presence there.

Following North’s recent cosplay of rapper Ice Spice in a number of since-deleted videos, Kim and North’s account also received criticism and drew attention. This happened after the nine-year-old spent time with the vocalist of The Boy’s A Liar.

Kim Kardashian is a seasoned user of social media and has amassed a sizable fan base on a number of websites, including Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. She frequently shares updates about her family and work, and one of her most well-known accounts on TikTok was with North.