Kim Joo-hyung won the Wyndham Championship at the Sedgefield Country Club courtesy of an incredible start to the final day which earned him a place in the FedExCup playoffs and a PGA Tour membership.

The 20-year-old South Korean shot a 9-under 61 final round for a five-shot victory, becoming the first person born in the 2000s to win a PGA event and the second youngest ever in the history of the Tour since World War II (Jordan Spieth was 19 when he won the John Deere Classic for his first tour win).

Starting the day, two shots behind on the leaderboard, “Tom” as he likes to go by on Tour, shot an incredible 27 on the front nine to take command of the championship. He birdied on the second, third, and fourth holes, eagled the No. 5, and sank an 18-foot birdie on the next hole.

He closed out the front nine with two more birdies and never looked back.

Sungjae Im, who led after the third round, had a 68 and tied for second with John Huh (67).

Winning the Wyndham Championship gave Kim Joo-hyung an instant PGA Tour membership making him eligible for the FedExCup which is set to begin next week.

He finishes 34 of the top 125 golfers who are eligible for PGA’s postseason at the end of the calendar year. The South Korean is also expected to be part of the International team for the Presidents Cup next month.