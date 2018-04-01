Kills 5 family members, commits suicide

Our Correspondent

Gujrat

A man reportedly committed suicide after killing five of his family members on Saturday morning. Initial investigation suggested the man shot dead his seven-year-old daughter, a niece, two nephews and sister-in-law before he killed himself.

The accused’s mother and sister were also inside the house at the time of the incident but they escaped, police said.

Mubashir, who was working as a guard for a private security company, shot the children, his sister-in-law and himself with the same pistol.

The children’s father Mudassir was not in the country as he works in Dubai, from where the woman and her children had returned a few days back before they were shot dead, police said.

Although it had yet to be ascertained if the Mubashir committed the crime over domestic dispute.