Killings of Hazaras similar like ‘ethnic cleansing’: CJP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan on Friday said he took suo motu notice of Hazara killings in Quetta as it is like “ethnic cleansing”.

According to the details, a two-member bench headed by CJP, Justice Nisar and comprising of Justice Ijazul Hasan said during a hearing of the suo motu notice at Supreme Court’s Quetta Registry that “We do not have words to condemn the incidents of Hazara killings.”

Apprising the court, the counsel of the Hazara community, Advocate Iftikhar Ali, said, “We are facing a personal and financial loss.”

“Members of the Hazara community are not given admission in universities and the business.” the counsel added. Advocate Iftikhar Ali further said, “Some members of the community were forced to migrate to Australia.”On the occasion, the CJP asked IG Quetta and agencies to submit the measures that can be taken to protect the Hazara community. Justice Nisar then remarked that a committee has been formed to look into the matter.

Advocate Iftikhar Ali further told the court, “Hazaras are being killed for the last 20 years.”

Responding to the comment, the chief justice asked the Quetta IG if a report has been prepared on the targeted killings. The Quetta IG then presented a report on targeted killings in the court.