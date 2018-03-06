Killings of innocent persons highly painful: Congress

Srinagar

Demanding probe into Shopian Killings, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Monday expressed anguish over the killings, saying that people were not satisfied with the Army version. The Party describes the killing of innocents as highly painful

The Party Spokesperson while strongly condemning the Shopian killings said that Army needs to clear the doubts as that, the people of Shopian believe that those killed apart from militants were innocent and they were killed under the garb of encounter.

While the killing of innocent people cannot be justified by anything, the Spokesperson said that there has to be a probe into this unfortunate incident to ascertain the truth behind the loss of lives.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, The Spokesperson sought clarity from both State and Centre over the Shopian Killings and urged that doubts in the minds of people need to be cleared with the regard to these killings

Adding that Govt is responsible for the bloodshed, The Spokesperson said that the killing spree in South Kashmir is fall out of misrule and mis-governance on the part of PDP BJP responsible for deteriorating situation. He said both the parties cannot escape the responsibility of loss of lives. Congress Party believes that a fair probe into the killings will clear the doubts in the hearts and minds of people, emphasizing the need for a probe to ascertain the truth behind this unfortunate incident, the Spokesperson said.—RK