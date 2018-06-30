Killings during PDP-BJP rule

Srinagar

A rights activist has filed a petition before India’s National Human Right Commission (NHRC) seeking investigation into the killings that took place during PDP-BJP coalition regime. The Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, has sought investigation into the killings that occurred in the territory during four year rule of PDP-BJP.

In his petition he states, “235 civilians were killed in the PDP–BJP regime. 460 mujahideen were killed, over 1,050 people were blinded, over 17,000 partially blinded and injured.”

“Over 16,000 people were arrested. One newspaper was banned while all newspaper offices were raided and newspapers banned for three days. Also, over 15,000 backdoor and illegal appointments made. The historical Jamia Masjid was locked while Jumat-ul-Wida prayers were disallowed for the first time,” Untoo states in his petition.—KMS